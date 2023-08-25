|
25.08.2023 12:18:00
Here's Exactly How Student Loan Interest Rates Work Under Biden's New SAVE Repayment Plan for Borrowers
In an effort to reduce the student loan debt burden on millions of Americans, the Biden Administration recently launched a new income-driven repayment plan, known as the Savings on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan. This is designed to lower the monthly amounts borrowers are required to pay and make it easier for many borrowers to eventually get their loans forgiven.One thing the SAVE plan does not do is reduce or eliminate the interest rates on federal student loans. However, it does make one big interest-related change that borrowers need to know about.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
