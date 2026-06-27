Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub Aktie
ISIN: US33834B2079
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27.06.2026 15:23:00
Here's Exactly How We Fixed Social Security the Last Time It Was Running Out of Money
Social Security isn't exactly in the best financial situation. Although it ended 2025 with nearly $2.6 trillion in reserves, the program is running a rapidly widening deficit. According to the latest projections, Social Security's trust fund reserves are expected to be depleted in 2032. If no action is taken, across-the-board benefit cuts would be necessary.The good news is that history tells us that something will be done. It would absolutely make things easier in the long term if solutions were put in place while we're still years away from depletion, but that isn't strictly necessary. In fact, the last time Social Security was in danger of running out of money, a ninth-inning solution is exactly what happened.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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