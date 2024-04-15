|
15.04.2024 10:20:00
Here's Exactly What It Will Take for Nvidia Stock to Double Again Over the Next 5 Years
It's taken Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) roughly seven months to double in value. The stock also doubled in the seven months before then. I think it's highly unlikely that Nvidia will deliver another 100% return over the next seven months.However, put more time on the clock, and we could have a different ballgame. Here's exactly what it will take for Nvidia stock to double again over the next five years.The most important factor that will determine whether or not Nvidia stock doubles within five years is the law of supply and demand. In a nutshell, this law states that if supply falls and/or demand increases, prices will rise – and vice versa. In Nvidia's case, the supply and demand for its stock are directly linked to the supply and demand of its graphics processing units (GPUs).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
