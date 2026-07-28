Intuitive Surgical Aktie
WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023
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28.07.2026 13:30:00
Here's Exactly Why Wall Street Thinks Intuitive Surgical Stock Could Soar 102% Over the Next 12 Months
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has been one of the best growth stocks in the healthcare sector for years. It revolutionized surgical procedures with its da Vinci robotics-assisted surgery platform. So, when shares drop 44% from their high, investors notice. This is currently the stock's second-sharpest decline of the past decade.But Wall Street hasn't lost faith in the stock. According to CNN Business, 71% of Wall Street analysts rate Intuitive Surgical stock as a buy. Based on 12-month price targets, shares could soar as much as 103%, while the median price target of $485 is about 43% above Intuitive Surgical's current price.When you put the pieces together, it's clear why analysts remain bullish toward Intuitive Surgical: The stock's valuation has fallen drastically below its long-term average. Yet, it still dominates robotics-assisted surgery, and its new da Vinci 5 system is gaining momentum. All of this makes the stock an obvious rebound candidate. Here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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