Viking Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A40ANH / ISIN: BMG93A5A1010
|
04.05.2026 21:45:00
Here's Exactly Why Wall Street Thinks Viking Therapeutics Stock Could Soar 207% Over the Next 12 Months
Investors are turning away from somewhat speculative and unprofitable stocks right now, given the significant volatility and economic-related uncertainty we face. But what if this rotation is creating attractive buying opportunities? Consider Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX), a biotech company that has underperformed this year. The drugmaker's shares are down by 15% to date. Yet, Wall Street has high hopes for Viking Therapeutics. Based on its average price target of $92.33 (according to Yahoo! Finance), the stock could soar by 207% over the next 12 months, given its share price as of this writing. Why does Wall Street have such high expectations for Viking Therapeutics? And is it worth investing in the company right now? Let's find out. Image source: The Motley Fool.Viking Therapeutics has no product on the market and generates no revenue. That makes the stock inherently risky. However, the company has several promising pipeline candidates. Viking Therapeutics is developing anti-obesity medicines. This area may be one of the most popular in the biotech industry right now. The leading approved weight-loss therapy, Zepbound, continues to post impressive sales. Here's the good news: There are reasons to think the market boasts massive white space. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
|
02.03.26
|Ausblick: Viking legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.11.25
|Ausblick: Viking verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
|79,03
|-3,03%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc
|27,15
|1,88%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schließt schwächer -- ATX und DAX schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Montag Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit Verlusten. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.