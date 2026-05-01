Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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01.05.2026 18:05:26
Here's How AI Data Center Spending Helped This Stock Pop to an All-Time High Today
Another day, another set of stellar earnings results and a significant full-year guidance hike from an AI-related company. In this case, it's nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT), a maker of electrical connection and protection solutions, whose stock was up by about 11% at 11 a.m. today.A few days after another company with heavy exposure to AI data center infrastructure, GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) reported excellent results and orders that confirmed an acceleration in AI investment (GE Vernova makes gas turbines that provide power for data centers, among other things). nVent also crushed first-quarter estimates and significantly raised guidance. If GE Vernova provides the heavy infrastructure to power a data center, then nVent Electric provides the electrical infrastructure to connect and protect power into and within the data center. It's not the company's sole activity, but it is its fastest-growing end market, and one that the company's management has successfully gravitated toward in recent years due to a series of acquisitions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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