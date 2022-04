Here's How Airbus Will Beat Boeing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I don't think I'll be bursting any bubbles or spoiling any surprises when I say the pandemic was not a good time to be in the airplane business.Airbus (OTC: EADSY) deliveries plunged 35% between 2019 and 2020, just one year after the European plane maker had stolen Boeing 's (NYSE: BA) crown as the world's biggest seller of airplanes. Boeing's deliveries fell by more than half, hurt by the twin disasters of both the pandemic and Boeing's 787 MAX fiasco. Now the good news is that, in 2021, both companies' delivery numbers recovered somewhat (and Boeing recovered more substantially than Airbus). Also, orders (not deliveries) for airplanes more than tripled off their 2020 lows. But as Boeing and Airbus fly into 2022, these two airplane-building giants are hardly flying side by side.