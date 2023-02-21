|
21.02.2023 16:41:00
Here's How Amazon Makes Money
Let's talk about Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) revenue and operating income streams for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company collected a heart-stopping $149.2 billion in top-line sales in that period -- achieving in a single quarter what only a handful of business titans can do in a year. Still, the bulk of its profits come from a fairly small revenue flow that once was a humble experiment.Here's a handy look at Amazon's sales contributors. You'll find that Amazon is the online retail giant you always thought it was, but also so much more.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
