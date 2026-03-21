Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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21.03.2026 10:42:00

Here's How Amazon Turned $1,000 Into $2.5 Million -- And How to Find the Next One

If you had invested $1,000 in Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) IPO and held your shares ever since, you'd be sitting on a seven-figure sum today. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discusses how Amazon did it, and more importantly, what investors who want to find the next Amazon can learn from it.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of March 20, 2026. The video was published on March 21, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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