|
09.04.2022 12:26:00
Here's How Cresco Labs Stacks Up Against Trulieve and Curaleaf
Pot producer Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) made headlines last month when it announced plans to acquire multi-state operator Columbia Care in a deal worth $2 billion. The transaction promises to create a "new leader in cannabis" and will undoubtedly put rivals Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) and Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) on alert.But just how does the new Cresco-Columbia Care entity match up with those two companies? The three charts below help to illustrate the differences between the three marijuana stocks based on their revenue, margins, and overall presence in the U.S. market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!