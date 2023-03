Here's How CrowdStrike Could Spend $2 Billion to Grow Its Business

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In his 2012 book Antifragile, author Nassim Taleb wrote: "Some things benefit from shocks; they thrive and grow when exposed to volatility, randomness, disorder, and stressors and love adventure, risk, and uncertainty." I believe this might aptly describe cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD).I quote Taleb here because of how much volatility exists in the economy right now. But this might be a good opportunity for CrowdStrike to put its $2 billion in net cash to good use, as I'll explain in this article.According to its most recent quarterly filing, CrowdStrike has a little more than $2.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. It also has $741 million in long-term debt. Subtracting its debt from its cash gives you the company's net-cash position of about $2 billion.Continue reading