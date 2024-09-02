|
02.09.2024 10:00:00
Here's How Devon Energy Can Become a Super-High Dividend-Yield Stock Again
Income-seeking investors shouldn't underestimate the potential for significant capital returns at Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN). The stock's dividend isn't quite at the level it's been in recent years, but neither is its share price. Moreover, the current trailing-dividend yield of 4.5% is nothing to be sniffed at, and there are major reasons to believe its dividend could significantly increase in 2025. Here's why Devon Energy is an excellent stock for high dividend-yield-focused investors.This is an oil and gas exploration and production company, so if you aren't comfortable with the outlook for energy prices or aren't looking to include energy exposure in your portfolio, read no further.That said, many investors are looking for exposure to energy prices or are agnostic about their direction. In that case, Devon's mix of very high cash-flow generation, strategic acquisition of Grayson Mill Energy's Williston basin (Bakken) business for $5 billion, and capital-return strategy are compelling reasons to buy the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Devon Energy Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Devon Energy Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Devon Energy Corp.
|40,52
|-0,22%