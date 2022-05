Here's How eXp World Holdings Is Driving Its Powerful Growth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past several years, the real estate brokerage business has been disrupted by new platforms like Redfin and Compass. But eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) stands out as best in class. The company is much like traditional brokers such as RE/MAX and Realogy, but with one big difference -- it has no physical presence. With no rent to pay and low corporate overhead, eXp passes most of its savings on to agents in the form of commission splits that are more generous than anyone else's. The business model allows eXp to attract high-producing agents and agent teams to the platform, while still generating ample free cash flow. eXp has grown its agent count from 467 at the end of 2014 to over 80,000 this month.