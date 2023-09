Here's How I Lost Out on a $2.3 Million Investment. Can You Avoid My Mistake?

Permit me to wipe the tears from my eyes before I launch into this story. It might be an important one for you to learn from, especially if you're somewhat new to investing or you've got many years before you'll retire.This is a story of regret -- because back in 1995, I made what turned out to be a very costly investing mistake. How costly? Well, I lost out on a gain of around $2.3 million. Yikes, right?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel