|
25.05.2022 17:15:00
Here's How Inflation Is Providing Home Depot an Assist
The COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the government and central bank response, has unchained inflation. The illnesses caused by the outbreak have required many workers to take time away from work. Additionally, fear of contracting a deadly virus has reduced their willingness to work at prevailing wages. Meanwhile, fiscal and monetary policies have boosted consumer demand. Unsurprisingly, with customer demand increasing and supply decreasing, prices are higher. While that may be negative for many businesses and households, for now, it is providing an assist to Home Depot (NYSE: HD). Let's look closer. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!