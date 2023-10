Here's How Intel Is Responding to Its Biggest Threat

Last week saw both bad news and good news come the way of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shareholders. Early in the week, Reuters reported that both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were at work designing Arm (NASDAQ: ARM)–based PC processors by 2025, in a challenge to Intel's main cash cow business.That report came out on the same day Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) introduced its own new Arm-based PC system-on-chip called the Snapdragon X Elite for PCs, which will start appearing in laptops next year. The onslaught of competition coming for Intel is a big risk. But later in the week, the processor giant delivered an earnings beat and a more positive outlook, with the stock bouncing back 9.3% Friday. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel