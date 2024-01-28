|
28.01.2024 12:34:00
Here's How Investing $200 Per Month Can Create $1 Million by Retirement
You don't need thousands of dollars to start investing and saving for retirement. Breaking it down to a few hundred dollars per month that you invest into stocks can make all the difference in your retirement years. Whether it's reducing the number of times you eat out or go to the movies, collectively those changes can free up money in your budget, which could go a long way.Here's how setting aside $200 per month for 30 years and investing it can lead to more than $1 million by the time you retire.A big challenge for many people when it comes to investing is that it can be overwhelming and difficult to know which stocks to buy or not to buy. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs), however, can drastically simplify that equation for you. By giving you exposure to a diverse a mix of stocks, you no longer need to worry about tracking individual stocks and determining whether you need to change anything in your portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
