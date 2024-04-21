|
21.04.2024 12:33:00
Here's How Investing $300 per Month in a Rock-Solid ETF Can Create $1 Million by Retirement
There are many ways to try and cut costs and save money. From canceling unused subscriptions to consolidating debts to spending less money on eating out, cost-cutting moves can potentially give you some room to put money aside and invest. And there's a big incentive to do so: It can help you become a millionaire.If you can shave off $10 per day in costs, or $300 per month, and regularly invest that into a growth-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF), you can eventually have a portfolio worth more than $1 million. Here's how.You can invest in the S&P 500 to get broad and diverse exposure to the stock market. Over time, your returns will increase at the index's long-term average rate of around 10%. But if you are investing and have decades of years to go, then focusing more on growth stocks can be advantageous to you. While you take on a bit more risk by doing so, you can achieve better returns in the end. While growth stocks may experience volatility and there could be a bad year (like 2022), in the long run they are likely to rise in value and outperform broader and more diverse funds.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
