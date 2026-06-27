Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
|
27.06.2026 18:00:00
Here's How Investing $450 Per Month Could Generate More Than $30,000 in Annual Dividends
Dividend stocks often pay 5% or less. These days, with the S&P 500 climbing to record highs, the average stock in the index yields just 1.1%. Unless you're already rich, that's not going to generate much dividend income for you.Instead, a better strategy is to invest in a top exchange-traded fund (ETF), such as the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD), and have it grow by reinvesting dividends. Then, as you've amassed a significant balance, you can stop reinvesting the dividend and simply collect it.Here's a closer look at how investing $450 per month in the ETF could enable you to collect over $30,000 in annual dividend income in the future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!