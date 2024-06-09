|
09.06.2024 14:05:00
Here's How Investing $50 Per Week Can Generate $35,000 in Annual Dividend Income by Retirement
Investing for the future can be difficult, as unexpected expenses always seem to come up. One way to try to encourage yourself to invest is by not aiming for massive savings goals. Instead, slowly putting aside money on a weekly basis can be much more achievable, and still allow you to build up your portfolio's balance over the long haul.And if you can do that, you could be on the path to creating a tremendous portfolio by the time you retire. Below, I'll show you how saving and investing $50 per week can ultimately transform into $35,000 or more in annual dividend income by the time you retire.If you invest $50 per week, that's the equivalent of $200 per month, or approximately $2,400 per year. Over a 30-year period, that would result in more than $72,000 in savings. It's a good chunk of savings, but it isn't a life-changing amount. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
