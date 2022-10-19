|
19.10.2022 14:21:00
Here's How Investing $50 per Week Could Be Enough for You to Retire a Millionaire
If you were to save $50 each week, that would result in an annual savings of $2,600. Over the span of 30 years, that's $78,000. That's not something you can retire on. But if you invested those savings into a safe growth stock, you could potentially have $1 million by the time you retire. Thanks to compounding and dividends, you can turn a $50-per-week investment into a nest egg that can help you live comfortably in your retirement years.The S&P 500 averages a long-run return of approximately 10% per year. But it's possible to outperform that, especially when you factor in dividend income, which can help pad your profits. A couple of solid stocks that have generated consistent revenue growth over the years while also paying dividends are health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and top drugmaker Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). In the past 10 years, their total returns (including dividends) have dwarfed the broad index.Data by YCharts.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
