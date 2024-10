Here's How Investing $50 per Week in This Top ETF Can Generate $65,000 in Annual-Dividend Income

Who couldn't use $65,000 per year in dividends? Bolstering your income can mean retiring early, planning more vacations, and having a more financially sound future. If you invest early and keep up a habit of putting aside $50 per week, it's entirely possible that you end up with that much in dividends.By accumulating a large-enough balance, you also won't need to invest into risky dividend stocks with high payouts which may not be sustainable. And you wouldn't want to put all that money at risk, anyway. By deploying a slow-and-steady approach to investing, you can keep your risk low while significantly growing your portfolio. Here's how you can put yourself on a path to generating $65,000 in annual dividends.If you can save $50 per week, a good strategy can be to put that money into an exchange-traded fund (ETF) at the end of every week. On a typical four-week month, that means you're putting away $200, on average, into an ETF. Over the course of a year, that's going to total $2,600, and over 30 years it will be $78,000. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool