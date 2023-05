Here's How Jamie Dimon Thinks Regulators Should Address the Banking Crisis

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Four banks in the U.S. have now collapsed since March, and while it looks like much of the banking system has avoided broader contagion, the banking crisis is certainly not over just yet. Recently, shares of the Los Angeles-based lender PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) have come under pressure, with the stock now down more than 79% this year.Jamie Dimon, the outspoken CEO of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), has successfully steered the country's largest bank through several recessions and banking crises, making him a natural leader in the industry.Dimon has never been one to hold back. Here's how he thinks regulators should address the banking crisis moving forward.