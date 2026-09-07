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07.09.2026 07:00:00
Here's How Long the Average S&P 500 Bull Market Lasts, According to History. Should Investors Be Nervous?
With a start date of Oct. 12, 2022, the current bull market is now nearly four years old. And by some measures, that's a potential problem. See, the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) average bull market only lasts 2.7 years.That's the number from mutual fund company Hartford, anyway, based on the 27 bull markets since 1928. Since 1949, Fisher Investments notes the typical (and more recent) bull market lasts just over five years, which jibes with figures from brokerage firm Charles Schwab. Raymond James (NYSE: RJF) puts the number at 51 months, or four years and three months.In other words, most of the statistics say there's probably at least a little more life left ahead for this one.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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