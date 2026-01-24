|
24.01.2026 08:35:00
Here's How Many Americans Have $1 Million or More Set Aside for Retirement
We all know that to have a reasonably comfortable retirement, we'll need to save and invest for it. And if you ask folks what they think it will take, many may reply with a simple round number: $1 million. But just how much money anyone will need to have set aside by the time their career is complete will be personal to their individual circumstances. Financial experts generally say that to maintain your lifestyle after you stop working full time, you should aim to have enough income to replace about 80% of your pre-retirement income. For example, if you earn $100,000 a year, you should target a retirement income of $80,000.Here's where that gets tricky: If you plan to annually withdraw 5% of your nest egg's initial level (adjusting upward a bit each year to compensate for inflation), you'll need $1.6 million in your account to get $80,000. Even if you factor in a monthly Social Security check of $2,000 -- which is about average benefit for retirees today -- you'd need a nest egg of $1.1 million to sustainably provide the remaining $56,000 at that withdrawal rate.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- ATX schließt leichter -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt Verluste einsteckte, tendierte der deutsche Leitindex leicht aufwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Am Freitag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.