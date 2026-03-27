AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
|
27.03.2026 10:46:00
Here's How Many Shares of AbbVie (ABBV) Stock You'd Need for $10,000 in Yearly Dividends
It's smart to seek dividend income from your investments because it can be used to help pay living expenses or to buy more stock. A solid dividend-paying stock to consider is pharmaceutical company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), which was spun off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013. The stock recently sported a 3.38% dividend yield, far above the average yield of 1.1% for stocks in the S&P 500.If you're looking for, say, $10,000 in annual dividend income, how many shares of AbbVie do you need to buy?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AbbVie Inc
|
23.03.26
|S&P 500-Titel AbbVie-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in AbbVie von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Mittwochnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 sackt mittags ab (finanzen.at)
|
16.03.26
|S&P 500-Papier AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in AbbVie von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.26
|ROUNDUP: Botox und Co. - Minimalinvasive Eingriffe immer gefragter (dpa-AFX)
|
09.03.26
|S&P 500-Titel AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein AbbVie-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
02.03.26
|S&P 500-Wert AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein AbbVie-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|S&P 500-Titel AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in AbbVie von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)