AbbVie Aktie

AbbVie für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091

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27.03.2026 10:46:00

Here's How Many Shares of AbbVie (ABBV) Stock You'd Need for $10,000 in Yearly Dividends

It's smart to seek dividend income from your investments because it can be used to help pay living expenses or to buy more stock. A solid dividend-paying stock to consider is pharmaceutical company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), which was spun off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013. The stock recently sported a 3.38% dividend yield, far above the average yield of 1.1% for stocks in the S&P 500.If you're looking for, say, $10,000 in annual dividend income, how many shares of AbbVie do you need to buy?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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