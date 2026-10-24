Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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24.10.2026 22:49:00
Here's How Many Shares of Apple Stock You'd Need for $100 in Yearly Dividends
There's certainly no denying this technology ticker has been a powerhouse performer for the past couple of decades. And yes, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is technically a dividend-paying stock.
These two details alone, however, don't inherently make this name a well-suited choice for income-seeking investors.
Don't misread the message. Again, Apple pays its shareholders an ever-growing dividend. It's just not a particularly big one. The stock's current forward-looking yield stands at a mere 0.3%. That's not much... only about $1.08 per share. To put those numbers in perspective, to collect just $100 worth of income from a stake in this popular company in a year, you'd need 93 shares of its stock. If you were buying that number at today's price, it would cost you a little over $32,000.
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Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|21.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|28 420,00
|1,21%
|Apple Inc.
|310,45
|0,08%
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