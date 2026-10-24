Here's How Many Shares of Apple Stock You'd Need for $100 in Yearly Dividends

There's certainly no denying this technology ticker has been a powerhouse performer for the past couple of decades. And yes, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is technically a dividend-paying stock.

These two details alone, however, don't inherently make this name a well-suited choice for income-seeking investors.

Don't misread the message. Again, Apple pays its shareholders an ever-growing dividend. It's just not a particularly big one. The stock's current forward-looking yield stands at a mere 0.3%. That's not much... only about $1.08 per share. To put those numbers in perspective, to collect just $100 worth of income from a stake in this popular company in a year, you'd need 93 shares of its stock. If you were buying that number at today's price, it would cost you a little over $32,000.

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