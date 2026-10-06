Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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06.10.2026 04:46:55
Here's How Many Shares of Apple You'd Need for $10,000 in Yearly Dividends
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is recognized as one of the world's most elite businesses. And as a result of its success, investors have profited immensely. The consumer discretionary stock has soared 1,070% in the past decade (as of Oct. 2).
But the company's capital allocation policy also favors investors in another minor way, one that brings in an income stream. Here's how many Apple shares you'd need to make $10,000 in yearly dividends.
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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05.10.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Montagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
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04.10.26
|Apple prüft KI-Server mit eigenen Chips - Aktie im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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01.10.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
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01.10.26
|dailyAktien: Apple – Analystenkursziel bereits übertroffen (NewsTool)
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01.10.26
|dailyAktien: Apple – Analystenkursziel bereits übertroffen (NewsTool)
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30.09.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
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30.09.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Mittwochnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
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30.09.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|05.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|297,00
|0,13%