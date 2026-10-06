Here's How Many Shares of Apple You'd Need for $10,000 in Yearly Dividends

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is recognized as one of the world's most elite businesses. And as a result of its success, investors have profited immensely. The consumer discretionary stock has soared 1,070% in the past decade (as of Oct. 2).

But the company's capital allocation policy also favors investors in another minor way, one that brings in an income stream. Here's how many Apple shares you'd need to make $10,000 in yearly dividends.

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