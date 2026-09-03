Booking Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2JEXP / ISIN: US09857L1089
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03.09.2026 17:54:00
Here's How Many Shares of Booking Holdings (BKNG) Stock You'd Need for $1,000 in Yearly Dividends
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) has become an online travel powerhouse, with a recent market value of $147 billion. Its platforms include familiar names such as Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, and OpenTable. It's also a dividend-paying stock, with its payout recently yielding 0.84%.That may seem like a rather anemic yield, but note that management has been increasing the dividend. In 2024, Booking Holdings paid out a total of $1.40 per share, and it's now paying $1.68 per share annually. Assuming its policy of payout hikes continues, those who buy into the stock now will collect increasing sums from the stock over time, with the effective yield rising.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Booking Holdings
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01.09.26
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27.08.26
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25.08.26
|S&P 500-Titel Booking-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Booking von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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18.08.26
|S&P 500-Wert Booking-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Booking von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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15.08.26
|Turkey and Cyprus holiday spots hit by Iran war and last-minute booking (Financial Times)
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15.08.26
|Turkey and Cyprus holiday spots hit by Iran war and last-minute booking (Financial Times)
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|Booking Holdings
|167,45
|-2,56%
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