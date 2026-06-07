Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
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07.06.2026 08:15:00
Here's How Many Shares of Coca-Cola You'd Need for $10,000 in Yearly Dividends
Not all market participants have the same goal of trying to grow their capital base as much as possible. Some investors are after a steady income stream. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has proven to excel in this regard.This is a top dividend stock, without a doubt. Here's how many shares of the beverage giant you'd need for $10,000 in yearly dividends.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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