Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
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04.07.2026 01:30:00
Here's How Many Shares of Coca-Cola You'd Need for $5,000 in Yearly Dividends
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is an established company that is a leader in its industry. This has supported its historical track record of generating superb profits. The business posted a 35% operating margin in its latest fiscal quarter (ended April 3).This results in a strong financial position that enables Coca-Cola to return capital to investors. But how many shares of this top beverage stock would you need to collect $5,000 in yearly dividends?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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