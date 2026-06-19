Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
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19.06.2026 17:21:00
Here's How Many Shares of Coca-Cola You'd Need to Buy for $1,000 in Yearly Dividends
There's something satisfying about getting paid to own a piece of a business. You buy shares, the company sends you money every so often, usually once per quarter, and you don't have to lift a finger.Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been doing exactly that for its shareholders since before your grandparents were born. The beverage giant has paid dividends for over a century and raised them for 62 consecutive years, making it a Dividend King (a title reserved for companies with at least 50 consecutive years of annual dividend increases).So how many Coke shares would you actually need in order to collect $1,000 a year in dividends?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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