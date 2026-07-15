Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.07.2026 13:19:00

Here's How Many Shares of Costco Stock You'd Need for $1,000 in Yearly Dividends

One of the more popular stocks in the retail industry also happens to be one of its more consistent dividend payers -- and dividend raisers. In April, Costco (NASDAQ: COST) declared a hike in its payout for the 22nd year in a row. Here's a look at what kind of position you'd need in the stock now to earn $1,000 annually in dividend payments.The dividend raise lifted Costco's quarterly distribution to $1.47 per share. That equates to an annual payout of $5.88, so to reap that $1,000, you'd require 171 shares. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.

mehr Nachrichten