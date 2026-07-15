Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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15.07.2026 13:19:00
Here's How Many Shares of Costco Stock You'd Need for $1,000 in Yearly Dividends
One of the more popular stocks in the retail industry also happens to be one of its more consistent dividend payers -- and dividend raisers. In April, Costco (NASDAQ: COST) declared a hike in its payout for the 22nd year in a row. Here's a look at what kind of position you'd need in the stock now to earn $1,000 annually in dividend payments.The dividend raise lifted Costco's quarterly distribution to $1.47 per share. That equates to an annual payout of $5.88, so to reap that $1,000, you'd require 171 shares. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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