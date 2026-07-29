Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

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29.07.2026 23:03:00

Here's How Many Shares of Costco You'd Need to Generate $10,000 in Yearly Dividends

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) is a clear juggernaut in the retail sector. It reported $69 billion in net sales just in the last fiscal quarter (Q3 2026 ended May 10). This makes it the world's third-largest retailer.Investors have gained tremendously. In the past five years, the retail stock has produced a total return of 137% (as of July 28). A small part of this performance comes from the company's quarterly payout.Here's how many Costco shares you'd need to generate $10,000 in yearly dividends.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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