Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
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27.06.2026 17:47:00
Here's How Many Shares of Pfizer You Must Own to Get $5,000 in Yearly Dividends
Looking for stocks that pay dividends? You may have come across pharmaceutical outfit Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in your search. After all, its forward-looking dividend yield of 7.1% is one of the highest among blue chip stocks right now.So how many shares of this drugmaker would you need in order to collect, say, $5,000 worth of annual dividend income? If you annualize its quarterly per-share payment of $0.43, 2,907 shares would do the trick. That's about $69,940 worth of this stock, assuming you're getting in at today's price.The question is: Is this actually a stock you can count on to continue paying -- and growing -- its dividend?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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