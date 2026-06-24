Sirius XM Aktie
WKN DE: A1W8XE / ISIN: US82968B1035
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24.06.2026 16:33:00
Here's How Many Shares of Sirius XM You'd Need to Generate $1,000 in Yearly Dividends
It's easy to turn up the volume on a Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) satellite radio receiver. There's a knob or button for that. You can also turn up the volume on your dividend income with Sirius XM, but it takes a little more patience -- and math.The country's lone provider of satellite radio serves a large audience, reaching 33 million subscribers to its premium audio platform. It also has a pretty large payout, currently yielding 3.85%. Let's dive into how many shares you would need to own to collect $1,000 in yearly dividends.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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