Verizon Aktie
WKN: 868402 / ISIN: US92343V1044
|
13.01.2026 13:00:00
Here's How Many Shares of Verizon Communications You'd Need for $1,000 in Yearly Dividends
By subscriber count, Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is the top U.S. wireless carrier. It has 146.1 million retail connections as of the third quarter of 2025.Verizon is also a highly profitable business, reporting $20 billion in trailing net income. The wireless carrier returns much of that money to shareholders through a generous dividend. If you're looking for $1,000 in dividends, a reasonable investment in Verizon would do the trick.Image source: Verizon Communications.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
