Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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21.11.2026 11:00:02
Here’s How Many Shares of Walmart You Need for $250 in Yearly Dividends
The rise of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) transformed American retailing, but one of the less-remembered parts of that emergence is Walmart's dividend. Since making its first dividend payment in 1974, it has increased its payout every year.
That 50-year-plus streak makes it a Dividend King, and the desire to maintain it makes it highly likely that payout increases will continue in February, the month Walmart typically announces payout hikes. Nonetheless, for now, you would need to own 253 Walmart shares, costing about $31,830, to generate $250 in annual dividend income.
The current annual payout is $0.99 per share, or $0.2475 each quarter. At the current stock price, that yields 0.78%, well below the S&P 500 average of 1.11%.
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Analysen zu Walmart
|20.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
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|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|116,64
|1,64%
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