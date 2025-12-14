Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
15.12.2025 00:51:00
Here's How Many Shares of Walmart You'd Need for $500 in Yearly Dividends
Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) is one of the world's premier retailers, with over 10,000 locations in 19 countries. It has also been a staple on the stock market since its initial public offering in October 1970.Walmart's current annual dividend is $0.94 per share ($0.235 quarterly). At that payout, you would need to own 532 Walmart shares to receive $500 in annual dividend income. As of market closing on Dec. 11, Walmart's stock is $115.52 per share, which means it would cost around $61,457 to reach that mark if you didn't own any shares to begin with.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
