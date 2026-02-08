Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
Here's How Micron Technology, AMD, and Nvidia Could Help This Magnificent ETF Turn $500 Per Month Into $1 Million
Without advanced chips, networking equipment, and other hardware, we wouldn't have computers, smartphones, cloud computing, or artificial intelligence (AI). Plus, emerging innovations like quantum computing, robotics, and self-driving vehicles would remain nothing more than science fiction.History suggests investing in the semiconductor industry tends to yield significant rewards over the long term. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that holds 30 of the world's most dominant semiconductor stocks, and it has delivered a return of 1,150% over the last decade. That was four times higher than the return in the S&P 500 over the same period. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
