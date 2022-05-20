|
20.05.2022 12:00:00
Here's How Moderna Could Top $450 Again
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares have dropped 70% since their record high of more than $450 last August. There are a couple of reasons. The first has to do with the general investment environment: Investors aren't flocking to vaccine stocks as they did earlier in the pandemic. The second reason has to do with Moderna specifically. The company's only commercialized product right now is the coronavirus vaccine, so investors worry about earnings if vaccine demand drops in a post-pandemic world.Does this mean Moderna's shares never will take off again? Not necessarily -- Moderna stock could even top its record high. And here are three factors that could help that happen.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
16.09.21
Moderna Buy
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.05.21
Moderna overweight
Barclays Capital
11.12.20
Moderna buy
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.07.20
Moderna buy
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.07.20
Moderna buy
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
