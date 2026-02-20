The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
20.02.2026 15:50:00
Here's How Morgan Stanley Beats the Market From Here
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has been a terrific stock to own over the past five years, delivering a 125% gain. The company has transformed into a high-return, capital-light bank focused on investment banking and asset and wealth management. Morgan Stanley has always excelled in investment banking. During the pandemic, management shelled out $20 billion to acquire E*TRADE and Eaton Vance, moves that propelled the company into a top asset and wealth management firm as well.
