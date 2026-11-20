Altria Aktie
WKN: 200417 / ISIN: US02209S1033
|
20.11.2026 13:40:02
Here's How Much $10,000 Invested in Altria Stock Could Pay in Dividends Over the Next Decade
Altria (NYSE:MO) is one of the market's marquee dividend stocks. In fact, many investors would tell you that Altria's dividend is the only reason to invest, even though the stock price surged more than 33% this year (as of Nov. 18). If Altria continues its impressive run, it'll be its best-performing year since its 2008 Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) spinoff.
Altria's stock price run won't be the norm, but its dividend is as consistent as it gets, with the company being a Dividend King (a company with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases). It routinely offers one of the higher yields among S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) companies and could be a good income play for patient investors. Here's how much it could pay out in dividends over the next decade with a $10,000 investment.
Image source: The Motley Fool.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Altria Inc.
Analysen zu Altria Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Altria Inc.
|68,34
|0,53%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Börsenstimmung: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich im Sinkflug -- Kräftige Verluste an den Börsen in Asien - Nikkei schließt auf Siebenmonatstief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete vor dem Wochenende kräftige Verluste. Auch am deutschen Markt prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild. An der Wall Street übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag tiefrot.