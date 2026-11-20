Altria (NYSE:MO) is one of the market's marquee dividend stocks. In fact, many investors would tell you that Altria's dividend is the only reason to invest, even though the stock price surged more than 33% this year (as of Nov. 18). If Altria continues its impressive run, it'll be its best-performing year since its 2008 Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) spinoff.

Altria's stock price run won't be the norm, but its dividend is as consistent as it gets, with the company being a Dividend King (a company with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases). It routinely offers one of the higher yields among S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) companies and could be a good income play for patient investors. Here's how much it could pay out in dividends over the next decade with a $10,000 investment.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

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