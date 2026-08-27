Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
27.08.2026 23:45:00
Here's How Much a $1,000 investment in SpaceX Stock Could Be Worth by 2027
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) may be a rocketship company, but its stock price performance has been more like an amusement park ride for its early investors. Elon Musk's brainchild hit the market at $135 per share in June 2026 -- quickly surging to an all-time high of $225.64 within days before dropping back to its IPO price as of the time of writing. The company's operating results have also changed rapidly as booming AI-infrastructure-driven growth makes its sky-high valuation more palatable. Let's dig deeper into the pros and cons of SpaceX to decide what a $1,000 investment might be worth by next year.Before its IPO, it was hard to see why Wall Street was so excited about SpaceX. According to data from private market research company Sacra, revenue growth had decelerated from a rate of 100% year over year in 2022 to just 18% year over year by 2025. And the recent acquisition of xAI looked like a desperate attempt to distract investors from this alarming slowdown in the company's core space industrial operations. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
26.08.26
|SpaceX will 100 Milliarden US-Dollar in neuen Weltraumbahnhof stecken (Spiegel Online)
|
25.08.26
|SpaceX commits $100bn to Louisiana space base (Financial Times)
|
25.08.26
|S&P 500-Wert Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Tesla von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
24.08.26
|China-Schock: Tesla ruft Millionen Autos zurück - Aktie wenig bewegt (dpa-AFX)
|
24.08.26
|Roboter-Boom in China: Tesla-Sparte Optimus winkt Aufwind - Aktie im Blick (finanzen.at)
|
23.08.26
|Tesla ruft fast drei Millionen Autos in China zurück (dpa-AFX)
|
22.08.26
|Tesla ruft fast drei Millionen Autos in China zurück (Spiegel Online)
|
21.08.26
|Gewinne in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|304,00
|2,31%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX letztlich tiefrot -- DAX geht etwas höher in den Feierabend -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte kräftig ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich etwas nach oben. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.