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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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10.06.2026 19:15:00
Here's How Much a $10,000 Investment Could Get You When SpaceX Goes Public on June 12
SpaceX's (NASDAQ: SPCX) long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) has ignited investor excitement unlike anything seen in years. Last week, news broke that the company set a fixed offering price of $135 per share. For an everyday investor armed with some capital, this price tag appears accessible -- opening the door to a stake in Elon Musk's space exploration and AI empire.Smart investors understand that IPO stocks come with far more sobering realities, however. Let's explore the harsh mechanics of IPO stocks before retail investors pile into SpaceX's upcoming offering.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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