11.03.2022 15:00:00
Here's How Much Airbnb Host Income Has Increased -- and How You Can Maximize Yours
According to the latest data, the typical U.S. Airbnb host saw their income jump 85% last year over 2019, clocking in at an average of $13,800 per person. And new hosts? They saw earnings 34% higher than those who started hosting in 2019. In total, new hosts earned over $1.8 billion in income across the year.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
