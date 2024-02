Here's How Much Apple Stock Gained in Each Year Since the iPhone Launched in 2007

Seventeen years have elapsed since Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced the first iPhone on Jan. 9, 2007, a breakthrough product that gave rise to the smartphone industry. The stock has been a phenomenal investment since that momentous event. Specifically, it returned a total of 7,390% over the last 17 years, compounding at 28.7% annually. That means an initial investment of $15,000 in January 2007 would now be worth $1.1 million.Is Apple still a smart investment today?Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded Apple in 1976 and the Apple I computer debuted that same year. But it was the Apple II in 1977 that positioned the start-up company as an early leader in personal computers. Apple used that success to tap the public markets in 1980, raising $100 million during its highly anticipated initial public offering. That momentum carried Apple into the Fortune 500 by 1983.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel