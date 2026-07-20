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WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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20.07.2026 12:21:00
Here's How Much Apple Stock Has to Gain to Overtake Nvidia as the Most Valuable Company in the World. Hint: It Could Happen by the Time You Read This.
After being the most valuable company in the world for years, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was kicked down to second place and even third place by Nvidia and Microsoft over the past two years.But after languishing in market underperformance last year, it's suddenly become a hot stock again. Investor sentiment has taken a positive turn as iPhone sales soar and Apple makes moves to stay dominant in its space, and it's just a hairsbreadth away from reclaiming the title of most valuable company in the world. In fact, it could reach it as you read this.Image source: Apple.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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