Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) just completed the largest IPO on record, and it now has an enormous amount of money in the bank. On Friday, the company said its underwriters had exercised their option to buy an additional 147 million shares at the $83 IPO price, bringing the total raised in the offering to $93.5 billion. Including a $26 billion private placement with a group of tech companies, Anthropic's gross proceeds came to $119.5 billion.

The stock has had a bumpy start. Shares opened at $111.50 on Thursday, closed at $97.17, and then fell further on Friday amid a broad tech sell-off. It's easy to get caught up in daily price swings, but for long-term investors, I'd argue that Anthropic's cash pile is one of the most important things to understand about the company right now. Here's why.

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