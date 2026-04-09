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VICI Properties Aktie

VICI Properties für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2H5U8 / ISIN: US9256521090

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09.04.2026 17:15:00

Here's How Much Dividend Income You'd Have Collected If You Bought 100 Shares of VICI Properties 8 Years Ago

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) has risen like a phoenix out of the ashes. Bankrupt casino operator Caesar's Entertainment initially formed the real estate investment trust (REIT) in late 2017, and it went public in early 2018. It has grown into the largest REIT focused on owning experiential real estate. Here's a look at how much dividend income you'd have collected if you bought 100 shares of the REIT when it went public eight years ago.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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